Exciting Rockhampton Airport update for passengers with Easter tickets

Flood water inundating the northern end of runway at Rockhampton airport last week.

DAYTIME flights from Rockhampton Airport will resume Thursday, after safety inspections gave the facility the green light to re-open following the flood.

The airport closed last Monday, but Councillor Neil Fisher said it had "dodged a phenomenal bullet" with a lower than predicted flood peak of 8.9m.

But only day-time service will resume for now.

Shuttles will continue running between Rockhampton and Gladstone Airport until night services resume.

Cr Fisher said the next evaluation would take place on April 18, but it was possible night services could be approved beforehand.

"There is still some work to do to the lighting, taxiways and general aviation runway and while those repairs continue, services will be limited to day time operations," Cr Fisher said.

"We've informed the airlines of our reopening plan and working through the schedule of services with them now, so I would encourage all travellers to stay in touch with their airline for the latest information.

"Electricity, water and sewerage is now reinstated and tenants will have access to the airport from this afternoon. We'll provide an update on a full return to services in the coming days."

A revised Gladstone shuttle schedule will be released on soon with changes to flights from Saturday onwards.