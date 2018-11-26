Menu
Ajdin Hrustic of Australia runs with the ball against Brazil
Soccer

Fringe Socceroo at centre of shock PL transfer battle

26th Nov 2018 7:57 AM

Once capped Socceroo Ajdin Hrustic is reportedly being targeted by a pair of Premier League clubs for a sensational January move.

The Mirror report Crystal Palace and Huddersfield are both keen on signing the Groningen winger after strong form this season in the Eredivisie.

Hrustic has already locked down a starting spot in the Dutch top flight at just 22 years of age, after leaving South Melbourne for a chance abroad as a youngster.

 

Ajdin Hrustic of FC Groningen
Ajdin Hrustic of FC Groningen

He has also spent time at Nottingham Forest, Austria Wien and Schalke, and has represented Australia four times at Olyroos level.

Hrustic has made ten appearances for Groningen already this season out of a possible 13, starting eight times and providing one assist.

The young gun's singular Aussie cap to date came in a 4-0 loss to Brazil at the MCG in June 2017.

Both Huddersfield - who also boast fellow Socceroo Aaron Mooy - and Crystal Palace have struggled in the Premier League this season. They've each won just two of their 13 matches so far this campaign.

