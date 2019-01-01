Mixed Aussie news as ‘Dasha’ beaten

Daria Gavrilova has bowed out of the Brisbane International.

AJLA Tomljanovic advanced but fellow Aussie Daria Gavrilova's Brisbane International is over. And she wasn't the only big name to fall.

Australia's women's contingent has halved after Gavrilova was bundled out of the tournament in straight sets.

The crowd favourite struggled to overcome eighth seed Latvian Anastasjia Sevastova at the Queensland Tennis Centre on Tuesday afternoon, falling to a 6-3, 6-3 defeat.

Gavrilova put up a fight against the world No.11 but could not beat Sevastova's experience as she launched her Australian summer campaign.

The 24-year-old now joins Sam Stosur and Priscilla Hon on the sidelines, with Kim Birrell, Destanee Aiava and Ajla Tomljanovic the remaining women left for Australia.

While it is no doubt a disappointment for the world No. 35, Gavrilova will turn her attention quickly to the Sydney International, where she has been given a wildcard.

Ajla Tomljanovic in action against Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic. Picture: AP Photo/Tertius Pickard

Earlier, Tomljanovic advanced to the second round after overcoming an early scare to defeat higher-ranked opponent Katerina Siniakova.

Following in the footsteps of day one victors Kim Birrell and Destanee Aiava, Tomljanovic claimed a 1-6, 6-3, 6-0 win over the Czech world No.31 this afternoon.

Despite a disappointing first set, Tomljanovic responded in style and was strongly in control by the match's end, giving her opponent few opportunities to come back into the clash.

Ranked at No.46 in the world, Tomljanovic is determined to have an impressive Australian summer after she moved up the rankings last year with two runner-up finishes in WTA tournaments in Morocco and South Korea.

Johanna Konta plays a backhand against Sloane Stephens. Picture: Albert Perez/Getty Images

The Croatia-born 25-year-old will next meet Brit Johanna Konta, who also caused an upset today with a commanding 6-4, 6-3 victory over former US Open champion, Sloane Stephens.

Stephens was the third seed at the Brisbane International, but had few answers for a determined Konta.

The American is the second seeded player to suffer an early exit from the women's singles, after seventh seed Daria Kasatkina lost to Gold Coast wildcard Birrell on Monday.

Stosur and Hon were bundled out of the tournament on Monday.

Both Birrell and Aiava will take to the court Tuesday night for their second round matches against Lesia Tsurenko and reigning US Open champion Naomi Osaka respectively.