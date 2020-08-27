‘Akin to putting Martin Bryant in charge of gun control’

A YOUNG traumatised child is at risk of being placed with a parent who allegedly caused her Post Traumatic Stress Disorder after her other parent was busted with more than 1kg of marijuana.

The mother, 44, pleaded guilty on August 25, 2020, in Rockhampton District Court to one count each of trafficking a dangerous drug and possessing in excess of 500g of a dangerous drug.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O’Rourke said the offending was discovered after the defendant came to the attention of police and a search of her Rockhampton residence uncovered 1.306kgs of marijuana and a mobile phone with recordings of conversations about drug sales.

It had been almost 10 years since the defendant had been in the district court after she was jailed for a revenge act on her former employer – a pub – by entering the premises and stealing $8,587 from the safe and threw the money in the Fitzroy River.

Defence lawyer Doug Winning said his client had a 10-year-old daughter, who had been diagnosed with PTSD from witnessing violence in the family home, and her father was advocating to have the child placed with him while his client was in prison.

“This would be akin to putting (Tasmanian gunman) Martin Bryant in charge of gun control,” he said.

Mr Winning said there were other family members who could care for the child.

He said his client’s son, 23, lived with his mother and younger sister.

Mr Winning said his client had two other children, with her eldest daughter diagnosed with inoperable bowel cancer.

He said the defendant’s former partner and father of her children lived locally.

Mr Winning said his client had rehabilitated since the offending which took place two years ago.

The defendant was charged with trafficking marijuana between December 24, 2017, and August 17, 2018.

Mr Winning said the trafficking charge did not materialise immediately, but rather after a lengthy time due to police analysing his client’s phone and recordings which outlined the offending.

Ms O’Rourke said examination of the phone revealed an eight-month trafficking period with at least 23 supplies and a tick sheet showed the defendant had 84 customers.

“When police walked in, the defendant was holding a bag of marijuana,” she said.

The defendant also had $760 cash on her when her house was searched on August 16, 2018.

Judge Michael Burnett ordered the defendant to a two-year prison term, suspended after four months and operational for four years.