Will Smith as Genie in Aladdin.
Will Smith as Genie is ‘nightmare fuel’

11th Feb 2019 1:30 PM

A new trailer for the live action remake of Aladdin has dropped and people are losing their minds over Will Smith as Genie.

Disney released a new trailer for the remake of the 1992 movie during the Grammy Awards and it's the first time we've got a glimpse of Smith in all his blue glory as the wish-granting character.

And it's fair to say people aren't too impressed with Smith's appearance in the upcoming movie.

 

 

 

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the Aladdin remake will be released in May and stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine.

