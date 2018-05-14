Alain's a triple threat for 2018 Rocky Eisteddfod

IS THERE anything Rockhampton performer Alain Li can't do?

Leaving his modern music piano solo Monday morning, the talented Rockhampton Grammar School student was met with applause from many impressed audience members.

Alain whizzed the keys for Willie Wagglestick's Walkabout and left winning not only the section, but the Ann Loague perpetual trophy also.

"I have been playing piano since I was four,” he said.

Alain Li performing in the Modern Music Solo Under 14 at the Rockhampton Eisteddfod. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK020516ceisteddfod8

"I enjoy the variety of the pieces that you get to play and that you can perform them in your way.

"I like Willie Wagglestick's Walkabout because it's jazzy.

"It has lots of ornaments, which is a technical word for 'decorations', so it's really fun to play.”

Alain Li performing in the Modern Music 10 and U12 years at the 82 Rockhampton Eisteddfod. Chris Ison ROK230517ceisteddfod1

Alongside competing in piano, Alain plays the saxophone and will be competing in sections for that instrument also.

"I can't choose which is my favourite,” he said.

"I really like playing them both.”

Alain also walked away from his speech and drama sections a trophy bearer.

"I am also competing in some vocal sections and did dance too,” the triple threat performer said.

If all the singing, dancing and acting wasn't enough to fill his plate, Alain has big aspirations to study medicine and become a doctor.