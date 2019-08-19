Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
dfg fgdf gdf g dfg dfgf
dfg fgdf gdf g dfg dfgf
News

Alan Jones’ 2GB show rolls on despite death threats

by Matthew Benns
19th Aug 2019 10:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Broadcaster Alan Jones has received death threats on social media following his comments last week about New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The 78-year-old breakfast show host had already written and apologised to the Kiwi PM for the comments at the end of last week.

2GB broadcaster Alan Jones has received death threats over his comments. Picture: Renee Nowytarger
2GB broadcaster Alan Jones has received death threats over his comments. Picture: Renee Nowytarger

He was said to be "rattled' by the violent nature of the comments directed towards him.

The outrage began after Jones had been firing a trademark tirade at Ms Ardern's "preaching on global warming" at a Pacific Islands Forum in Tuvalu.

"She is a joke, this woman, an absolute and utter lightweight … I just wonder whether Scott Morrison is going to be fully briefed to shove a sock down her throat," he said on his 2GB show.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was the focus of comments from Alan Jones last week that caused a social media storm. Picture: AP
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was the focus of comments from Alan Jones last week that caused a social media storm. Picture: AP

The comment sparked a social media backlash and Jones had to explain that there had been a "wilful misunderstanding" of his comment.

"Of course what I meant to say that Scott Morrison should tell Ms Ardern to 'put a sock in it'," he said.

When that did not quell the outrage he went further and wrote to the Kiwi PM to apologise.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was forced to distance himself from Alan Jones’ comments during the week. Picture: AAP
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was forced to distance himself from Alan Jones’ comments during the week. Picture: AAP

"Prime Minister, I would like to assure you that I did not intend to suggest any violence towards you," he wrote.

However this morning he received a string of vile and threatening messages on social media. Despite their content he continued on with his breakfast show as normal.

More Stories

Show More
2gb alan jones editors picks jacinda ardern radio shock jock

Top Stories

    UPDATE: One person has died following a horrific crash in CQ

    premium_icon UPDATE: One person has died following a horrific crash in CQ

    Breaking The crash was between a truck and car near Longreach, the Forensic Crash Unit is on scene investigating

    Lakes Creek fire human remains believed to be father-of-two

    premium_icon Lakes Creek fire human remains believed to be father-of-two

    News He was a Rockhampton local and lived at the home by himself

    Couple fight floodwaters to save neighbour clinging to pole

    premium_icon Couple fight floodwaters to save neighbour clinging to pole

    News CQ husband and wife among 74 recipients of Australian Bravery Awards

    COURT: 44 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    premium_icon COURT: 44 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton court today