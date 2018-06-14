Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Radio broadcaster Alan Jones at the Supreme Court in Brisbane. Picture: AAP/Glenn Hunt
Radio broadcaster Alan Jones at the Supreme Court in Brisbane. Picture: AAP/Glenn Hunt
News

Jones’ lawyer points to Rebel Wilson case

by Kay Dibben
14th Jun 2018 11:26 AM | Updated: 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RADIO broadcaster Alan Jones has abandoned a defence of honest opinion in the defamation case brought against him by four Toowoomba brothers.

Counsel for Mr Jones, Rob Anderson QC, told Justice Peter Flanagan he agreed with the judge that it was unnecessary to press that defence.

Mr Anderson submitted that any damages to be awarded to four Wagner brothers should be much less, in light of today's appeal decision dramatically reducing actress Rebel Wilson's record defamation damages payout.

 

Radio broadcaster Alan Jones at the Supreme Court in Brisbane. Picture: AAP/Glenn Hunt
Radio broadcaster Alan Jones at the Supreme Court in Brisbane. Picture: AAP/Glenn Hunt

 

The four Wagner brothers have asked for damages of $1.2 million against Mr Jones and three other defendants.

Ms Wilson was awarded a record $650,000 in general damages and $3,917,472 in special damages that prompted an immediate appeal. The Court of Appeal today reduced her general damages payout to $600,000 and set aside the special damages amount finding it had been wrongly awarded.

alan jones defamation case rebel wilson

Top Stories

    Five popular food outlets victims of mindless crime

    premium_icon Five popular food outlets victims of mindless crime

    Breaking "The people involved disabled our power to knock the security cameras out of action then smashed the glass in our bi-fold doors in the alley to gain entry.”

    And the public vote is in: We want one Rocky Show

    premium_icon And the public vote is in: We want one Rocky Show

    News DESPITE Show divide public still want everything in one place

    Healthy mother's unsuspecting life-threatening condition

    Healthy mother's unsuspecting life-threatening condition

    Parenting "I was one of the lucky ones."

    Rocky's state reps soar to success at nationals

    premium_icon Rocky's state reps soar to success at nationals

    Sport Britney Glazebrook leads the way with three gold, one silver

    Local Partners