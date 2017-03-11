Alana revs up for title shot at speedway meet

GREEN MACHINE: Alana Richardson will be among 28 drivers in the hunt for the CQ Street Stock Title tonight.

SPEEDWAY: Alana Richardson will join the race for the CQ Street Stock Title at the McCosker Rocky Speedway's Beef Capital Backlash meeting tonight.

It will be the third outing for the Rockhampton driver and she's hoping that her lucky number of 96 which adorns her green EA Falcon will prove just that when she hits the track at the city's showgrounds.

Rockhampton Saloon Car Club president Josh Keene said it was a bumper program, with the Formula 500 Queensland title also up for grabs.

Drivers will also chase victory in Round 4 of the CQ Super Sedan All Stars Series and there will be racing in the juniors, super stockers and AMCA nationals.

"We're looking forward to once again having almost 100 cars in the pit area for Saturday night,” Keene said.

"We had such a big response from drivers that we've had to bring the start time forward to 4pm.

"The Queensland Formula 500 title has attracted a stellar field from all over the state, including current Australian No.1 Liam Williams, plus some interstates from Victoria and Northern Territory.”

Richardson has long had an interest in speedway - as a spectator, an administrator and through her partner Mark Hogan who has been racing for more than 20 years.

"I used to watch him and was a passenger for him. I've been involved in the club and on the committee and in December last year I just decided to start racing,” Richardson explains.

"I just wanted in. It looked like a lot of fun. I would come to the track for every race meeting anyway so I thought I might as well give it a go.

"The Hogan family all race in blue cars but I wanted a green one with my own number. The number 96 has always been my lucky number; I was born on the 9/6 so that's how it started.”

Richardson said she was easing her way into the sport and feeling more confident after her first two meetings.

"The first two weren't too bad; I didn't crash it and I started and finished every race,” she said.

"My overall aim for Saturday night is to qualify for the feature. There are 28 street stocks nominated and about 20 make the feature so I need to beat eight others.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: McCosker Rocky Speedway's Beef Capital Backlash

WHEN: Today from 4pm

WHERE: Rockhampton Showgrounds

ADMISSION: Adults $25, seniors $20, children $15, under-5 free