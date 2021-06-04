Alanis Morissette looks unrecognisable

The music legend didn’t look anything like the sensation that dominated the charts in the 1990s during a TV appearance this week.

The music legend didn’t look anything like the sensation that dominated the charts in the 1990s during a TV appearance this week.

If you close your eyes you'd swear you were sitting next to your CD player back in the 1990s listening to Alanis Morissette's iconic voice.

But while her pipes appear relatively unchanged after more than 25 years in the music business, the Canadian-American music legend certainly doesn't look the same anymore.

Morissette made an appearance on American breakfast television this week and looked unrecognisable with her bleach-blonde hair and bright red lipstick.

Alanis Morissette showed off a new blonde look on American TV.

Now 47, the woman who gave the world Jagged Little Pill, including chart-topping singles You Oughta Know and Hand In My Pocket, performed a rendition of the album's most successful song, Ironic.

She hit all the right notes but the hosts were most interested in her new look, with one asking how long she'd been blonde.

"Oh I don't even know, I'm post-partum so it's been a couple of months I have no idea," she said. "I think everyone played with their hair during the pandemic time because we were all slightly insular."

Alanis Morissette has three children.

Alanis with husband Mario Treadway.

It's not the first time she's drastically altered her look: Fans were stunned in 2018 when she stepped out on a red carpet with close-cropped hair and glasses, looking genuinely unrecognisable.

Aussie fans of the pop sensation were left devastated when her scheduled appearance at Byron Bay's Bluesfest didn't go ahead because of the covid pandemic.

But she's relaunched a planned world tour that will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill and begins in Texas in August.

Morissette will play all over the US before heading to Europe and the UK - and then heading Down Under for dates in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney in November 2022.

Aussie folk singer Julia Stone will support Morissette at all her Australian concerts.

An album cover everyone recognises.

The Jagged Little Pill 25th Anniversary Tour

November 5, 2022 - RAC Arena, Perth.

November 8, 2022 - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

November 9, 2022 - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

November 11, 2022 - Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Alanis Morissette performed her hit song Ironic.

Alanis Morissette accepts the award for Best Female Video at the MTV Awards in New York in 1996. Picture: AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews