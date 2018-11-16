Alarming CQ suicide rates rise above state average

The 2018 Report of the Chief Health Officer has revealed sombre suicide statistics for Central Queensland.

ALARMING figures on suicide have been revealed in a report released by Queensland's chief health officer.

The bi-annual report, released on Wednesday, sheds light on death and suicide figures across Queensland.

According to the report, there were on average 32 suicides of 1199 total deaths recorded in Central Queensland in 2015.

Breaking that number down, the report showed 41 per cent of those death were premature (before the ages of 75), 40 per cent were lifestyle related.

Four per cent were attributed to the death of Indigenous people.

In the Central West 77 deaths were recorded in 2015, with 45 per cent of those being attributed to premature death.

Lifestyle deaths accounted for 38 per cent and nine per cent of the 77 deaths were Indigenous people.

Of the 1199 deaths in Central Queensland in 2015, the average number of suicides between 2013 and 2015 was 32, which is three per cent higher than the state average.

Figures for the Central West were not released because the low number of suicides and for confidentiality reasons.

Across Queensland, suicide rates grew by 20 per cent over the last decade, with a 36 per cent increase in female suicide and 17 per cent for males.

In 2016, one of the leading causes of death was suicide, with 673 people dying by suicide.

For males, suicide was the sixth most common cause of death, with 525 men dying due to suicide in 2016.

It was the 12th most common cause of death for females in 2016, with 148 female deaths recorded as suicide.

One of the leading causes of death for people aged between 15-34 in 2016 was 'intentional self harm', with 323 deaths recorded.

That trend followed through to people aged between 35-64, with 339 deaths recorded in that age group.

For Indigenous Queenslanders, suicide was also one of the leading causes of death, with 52 people dying by suicide in 2016.

In terms of the average age of death in Central Queensland between 2013 and 2015, the median age of deaths occurred at 78.

Females living in both Central Queensland and the Central West region's have a greater life expectancy, with their age of death consistently sitting higher than the average.

For males, the average age was slightly lower at 75, and it was slightly higher for females and 82.

For non-indigenous people in Central Queensland, the median age sat at 79, while for Indigenous people in the region the age was much lower at 58.

In the Central West, the median age of death for the same time period sat at 80.

The average age of death for males was 77 and for females the average was 83.

For non-indigenous people in the Central West, the average age of death was 80, while the age was 69 for Indigenous people.