Alarming decline prompts free swimming lesson push

Splash Time is a free program for infants up to four-months designed to introduce them to the pool environment

Splash Time is a free program for infants up to four-months designed to introduce them to the pool environment

AN ALARMING decline in swimming lesson enrolments has prompted two Central Queensland swim schools to launch free infant classes.

South Rockhampton Swimming Pool and Gladstone Aquatic Centre will host the free Splash Time classes for infants up to four months old.

An engaging free community aquatic program, Splash Time will be held on the first Wednesday of the month at selected council owned Aquatic Centres in NSW, WA, SA and QLD.

Splash Time is a sensory based program purposely designed by Bluefit Swimming to introduce infants to the aquatic environment in a fun, social and nurturing environment.

Two fully qualified swim instructors will lead the sessions, both dedicated to partnering with parents in the aquatic education of their child.

Of course water safety isn’t the only focus this season with strict COVID-19 safe practises in place to ensure all visitors good health and wellbeing, with limited numbers in classes and compliance to individual state regulations.

Parents can also be assured that water testing is conducted every three hours across all water bodies at each Centre.

With mum or dad in the water with bub and guided by fully qualified swim instructors, Splash Times is an educational program structured around developing parental aquatic skills and building experience in handling a baby in water.

Parents are given direction on how to gradually expose their baby to water for the first time, in a controlled environment and at their own pace.

Baby will feel safe and fully supported in the water as the three foundation holds including front hold, side and back hold are each demonstrated and practised during the session.

For parents, this knowledge instils confidence and makes baby feel more assured in and around water.

Swimming is not only an essential life skill but it also assists in overall development, improving co-ordination, balance and also builds muscle.

Splash Time is a 30 minute aquatic play group and will be held on the first Wednesday on the month, starting this Wednesday, November 4 from 11am.

The sessions will run with one parent per baby in the water at a time, with a maximum of 16 per class.

To book your free Splash Time spot visit: https://splashtime.com.au/