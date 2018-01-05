Revealed: The viral diseases and STDs rife in Central Qld

AN ALARMING outbreak of mumps ran ramped in Central Queensland last year as one of the largest disease cases recorded.

Queensland Health released it's annual report of notifiable diseases last month revealing the viral disease had a huge increase in 2017.

There were 44 cases of mumps recorded in CQ which was a 174 per cent increase.

In December, the Central Queensland Correctional Centre recorded two cases of mumps in their prisoners.

An outbreak of influenza last flu season doubled compared to 2016, breaking records with hundreds of deaths.

Hospitals, paramedics and pharmacies were put under "severe pressure" as Rockhampton saw one of the most deadly seasons since the 2009 epidemic.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Cameron Dick said an unprecedented flu outbreak contributed to a 13 per cent increase in Triple Zero calls so far this year.

Despite some increased outbreaks, Central Queensland also recorded some all-time lows in sexually transmitted diseases.

Chlamydia recorded 864 cases last year which was the lowest number since records date back to 2012.

Gonorrhoea has also seen a rapid decrease with last year's cases down 59 per cent since 2012.

DETAILS AND SYMPTOMS

Mumps

A viral disease with initial signs and symptoms including fever, muscle pain, headache, and fatigue. This is followed by painful swelling of salivary glands.

Chlamydia

STD caused by the bacteria when transmitted through sexual contact, the bacteria can infect the urinary and reproductive organs.

Gonorrhoea

STD that can infect both men and women. It can cause infections in the genitals, rectum, and throat.

Ross Rive Fever

An infection spread by the bite of mosquitoes which is common in tropical climates. Symptoms include swollen joints, sore muscles and rashes.

Syphilis

The disease starts as a painless sore, typically on your genitals, rectum or mouth. Syphilis spreads from person to person via skin or mucous membrane contact with these sores

Meningococcal