Alarming revelation about alleged teen rapist

A TEENAGER accused of breaking into an Edmonton woman's home and raping her this morning was released on bail for sex offences allegedly committed just a month ago.

The Cairns Post can reveal the 17-year-old was charged with various offences in Cooktown during January including sexual assault and assault with intent to commit rape.

It is understood he was granted bail and ordered to live in Cairns and not return to Cooktown as one of the conditions of his bail.

It is alleged the woman he attacked this morning was aged over 50 and living near the address he had been residing in.

The Cairns Post has also learned the boy was also part of the bail hub program Operation Regenerate which involves police on paid overtime taking youths on recreational outings.

The operation was part of a $9.4 million statewide investment from the Queensland Government to lower the number of children remanded in custody.

The boy, who will never be able to be identified due to his age, has been charged today with rape, assault with intent to commit rape and enter dwelling with intent.

It will be alleged he gained entry to the home around 5am and sexually assaulted the woman.

The pair were not known to each other.

She called police and he was allegedly located and arrested naked and nearby within about 20 minutes.

The boy will remain in custody until his court appearance tomorrow.

The woman is receiving support and was treated in Cairns Hospital.