Albanese back in CQ following election defeat

LISTENING TOUR: Labor's Shadow Minister for Housing Jason Clare, Shadow Minister for Northern Australia Murray Watt, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke, Senator Anthony Chisholm toured Rockhampton to listen to community concerns following a brutal Federal Election defeat.

SEEKING to learn the lessons of the past, Labor’s new leader Anthony Albanese has been all ears on his listening tour of Central Queensland.

After symbolically starting his tour in Barcaldine, where the Labor Party was founded 128 years ago, Mr Albanese ventured to Alpha and Emerald on Tuesday night before arriving into Rockhampton at noon yesterday before continuing down Queensland’s east coast over the coming days.

Flanked by Labor’s Shadow Minister for Housing Jason Clare, Shadow Minister for Northern Australia Murray Watt, Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke, and Queensland Senator Anthony Chisholm, the Opposition Leader acknowledged the challenge of winning back the support from the region’s voters.

“What we’ve done is speak to people at meetings but also we’ve spoken to people where they gather,” Mr Albanese said.

Anthony Albanese addressed nearly 30 Labor Party members at the Maraboon Tavern regarding election failures and the economy.

Coal mining and global warming were among the key topics that were touched on.

“The feedback we’re getting back is that Queenslanders are concerned about jobs, job security and the casualisation of the workforce in the mining industry,” he said.

“The workers are being ripped off by labour hire companies, paid 40 per cent less than people in permanent employment.

“It should be the same pay for the same job but the LNP and One Nation have nothing to say about that.

“This is a critical issue that not only hurts the workers but also regional economy, literally taking millions of dollars out that would be spent in the local shops.”

He said the other parties were also silent when it came to addressing the threat of automation and the loss of jobs, wages and conditions.

“Wages aren’t keeping up with the costs of living and that makes it tough for people in these regional communities,” he said.

Mr Albanese acknowledged the positive contribution that coal made to the bottom line of Australia’s economy and the jobs it created for the regions - particularly steel making metallalurgical coal.

With Adani’s Carmichael Mine pushing ahead after gaining approval, he said it was time for them to get to get on with creating their promised coal jobs in the Galilee Basin.