Albanese mocks foes in Eden-Monaro poll

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has mocked his Liberal and National opponents while campaigning for the upcoming Eden-Monaro by-election.

Federal Labor will give its preferences to the Greens candidate Cathy Griff in the upcoming NSW by-election in the seat of Eden-Monaro.

Campaigning with Labor candidate Kristy McBain in Queanbeyan on Saturday, Labor leader Anthony Albanese said the last thing parliament needs is another climate change denier in it.

"The Liberal candidate (Fiona Kotvojs) is on the record, making various statements that question the science of climate change and question the impact," Mr Albanese told reporters.

"Well, the people of Eden-Monaro have seen, smelt, and felt the impact of climate change over the bushfire crisis."

The election will take place on July 4 and followed the resignation of Labor MP Mike Kelly for health reasons.

The Labor leader mocked the initial build up to the poll from his Liberal and National opponents which sparked tensions between two potential contenders and NSW government frontbenchers John Barilaro and Andrew Constance, before both coalition MPs pulled out of the race.

"What we've had during this campaign is National fighting National, Liberal fighting Liberal, Liberals fighting Nationals, and Nationals fighting Liberals, and everyone fighting each other," Mr Albanese said.

"In the meantime, Kirsty McBain has been out talking to people, developing a jobs plan, developing a positive agenda."

Last weekend, Queanbeyan councillor Trevor Hicks was selected to run as the Nationals candidate, joining Matthew Stadtmiller from the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party in a field of 14 candidates.

Others include Michael Balderstone from Help End Marijuana Prohibition, Dean McCrae from the Liberal Democrats, and Riccardo Bosi of the Australia One Party.

