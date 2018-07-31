Life bans after weekend footbrawl

The brawl at the seniors rugby league match at Albany Creek. Pictures: 7 News

A SOUTHEAST Queensland rugby league club hasn't ruled out more player bans, with organisers still fuming over a brawl that erupted at a home game, with up to 50 people caught up in the chaos.

Albany Creek Crushers president Nathan Sologinkin yesterday issued life bans to five of his players, and will sit down with the remaining members today to discuss the future of the seniors side.

He said an on-field flare-up caused tension during the game, but was nearly over before spectators broke on to the grounds and punches were thrown during the seniors game against Wests Mitchelton at the South Pines Sports Complex at Brendale about 9pm on Friday.

It's one of the worst brawls in Queensland Rugby League history with dozens of players and spectators going toe-to-toe. https://t.co/dIKIXO6M9c @MacLyon7 #7News pic.twitter.com/1c1aFXnTeS — 7 News Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) July 30, 2018

The club will wait to see if it's allowed to play its final game of the year this weekend, with Brisbane Rugby League still yet to make a decision.

Mr Sologinkin said he was "shattered" by the ugly scenes, and has backed investigations by the Queensland Rugby League and BRL.

"We don't want this to happen again at this club," he said.

"I can't believe people carry on like this; our club is not about this rubbish and we're doing our best to rectify it.

"Some of these blokes will get two to three years (banned), if not life."

Families took to the club's Facebook page furious children from junior teams were exposed to the violence.

A police spokesman said no official complaints had been made so far.