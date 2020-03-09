Menu
Leader of the Opposition Anthony Albanese will be heading to Bluesfest during his upcoming holiday.
Music

Albo off to Bluesfest in holiday as tourism has virus blues

Graham Broadhead
8th Mar 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 9th Mar 2020 8:58 AM
IT looks like Albo is heading to Bluesfest at Byron Bay this Easter.

The Federal Labor leader made the announcement about his holiday plans while visiting the Gold Coast last Friday to call for emergency funding to help the coronavirus-crippled tourism industry.

Mr Albanese told the Tweed Daily News that the Gold and Sunshine coasts had been hit hard by the "massive impact" of coronavirus which had robbed them of major overseas visitor market China.

While the Morrison Government had allocated $76 million in emergency tourism funding following the bushfires, Mr Albanese reportedly said there were "no extra dollars on the table" to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

However, he told the newspaper he would be leading by example in terms of the current Fedearl Government campaign urging Australians to holiday within Australia, and spending his upcoming holiday at home.

And Bluesfest is on his holiday to-do list.

However, it is not certain when Albo will be in the moshpit at the annual Byron Bay event.

We're not sure if he is a fan of Lenny Kravitz or if Crowded House is more his taste.

There are plenty of other acts in the line-up for Albo to choose from, including Round Mountain Girls who have been popular on the local circuit.

