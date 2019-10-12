Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Rum and Ice Break team up.
Bundaberg Rum and Ice Break team up.
News

PERFECT PAIR: Where to find new Bundy Rum Ice Break

12th Oct 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Bundaberg Rum flavoured Ice Break will be hitting shelves next week in an exciting new partnership.

The rest of Australia will miss out as the product will only be available across Queensland in independent grocery stores, petrol stations and convenience stores.

Bundaberg Rum said the Ice Break would contain some alcohol but no more than 0.5% in compliance with the Australia and New Zealand Standards Code.

When the NewsMail broke the story on Thursday night, readers were excited about the new product.

A post on the NewsMail's Facebook page received just under 100 comments and 39 shares, while Bundaberg Rum's Facebook page saw 2000 comments.

bundaberg rum editors picks food and drink ice break partnership products
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Dinner and a chat: Mum’s selfless gesture for delinquents

    premium_icon Dinner and a chat: Mum’s selfless gesture for delinquents

    Parenting When Yeppoon mum Kylie-Anne Kyle saw a group of misbehaving youths mouthing off to locals at Coles on Tuesday night, she did something extraordinary.

    Band of storms dumps heavy rain on Capricornia

    premium_icon Band of storms dumps heavy rain on Capricornia

    News More rain is forecast across Central Queensland tomorrow

    The changing beast of the cattle market

    premium_icon The changing beast of the cattle market

    News Condition cause constant change in market