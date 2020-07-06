Alcoholic dad in court for breaching DV order

The defendant pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 1 to contravening a domestic violence order.

A FATHER of four was given a stern lecture by a Rockhampton magistrate last week after his alcohol addiction landed him before court for contravening a domestic violence order.

The man, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 1.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said police were called to an address in Rockhampton about 2.35am on June 30 in relation to a disturbance.

Mr Schoeman said police had attended the same address earlier that day in relation to a separate matter.

He said arrangements had been made between the defendant and the aggrieved that the defendant would go to sleep in the bedroom and the aggrieved would sleep in a separate room.

The defendant left the bedroom to go to the bathroom and the aggrieved entered the bedroom where he was sleeping and closed the door. She sat behind the door and barricaded herself inside the room.

The defendant attempted to force the door open before kicking it with his foot, causing damage to the door.

Mr Schoeman said children were present during the incident.

The court heard the defendant had a five-page criminal history and was before the court on June 26, three days before this offending, for contravening a domestic violence order.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said his client and the aggrieved had been married for about 20 years and one of their children had cerebral palsy.

Mr Robertson said his client was a full-time carer for that child and the aggrieved, who suffered from health issues.

“He is solely responsible for driving, cleaning, bathing, the administration of medication and other related home duties for his children and his wife,” he said.

“Since his last offence, my client has made arrangements with probation, as well as Centacare and AODS for further counselling.

“He is remorseful and wants to have a better life for his relationship and his children.”

Magistrate Jeff Clarke addressed the defendant and said it appeared he was only interested in getting himself drunk rather than caring for his wife and child.

“You have a wife and daughter with a significant disability, and they rely upon you for day to day care,” Mr Clarke said.

“Drinking is not for everyone. Some people need to come to the realisation that the person they become when they drink is so disagreeable that they should simply stop because they can’t handle it. Looking at your history it would seem you are one of those people.

“It might be time to take a good hard look at being a responsible parent, especially for your daughter. She won’t be able to fend for herself if you go to jail.”

The defendant was ordered to probation for nine months. A Criminal conviction was recorded.