Aldi announces new builders and completion date for site

STAND STILL: Construction at the Aldi site on Gladstone Rd last month. Aden Stokes

A NEW builder has been appointed to the South Rockhampton Aldi site with a completion date set down for November this year.

The move follows the demise of JM Kelly Group last year.

Mainbrace Constructions has been awarded the tender and Aldi has confirmed they took over possession of the site this week.

It is understood Mainbrace was chosen from a panel of builders.

The business has offices in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

It was founded in 1989 and has over 200 staff.

Past projects include multi-million dollar shopping centres, Coles and Woolworths and other Aldi stores.

It is believed it will be the company's first project in Rockhampton.

Work all but stopped at the Gladstone Rd site in October when JM Kelly went into administration.

A flurry of sub contractors flocked to the site to try to retrieve some of their goods.

The site on Gladstone road in December 2017 before construction began. Chris Ison ROK181217caldi1

Since then, JRT Civil has been appointed to complete the external roadworks, which were finished before Christmas.

Construction at the site began in March last year and it was projected to be completed by the first quarter of 2019.

The new store will be approximately 1,921sq m with a total of 138 car parks.

It is expected the store will employ a team of 15-20 permanent full and part-time employees.

The site is being built on piers to flood-proof the building.

Mainbrace Constructions has been contact for comment.