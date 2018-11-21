ALDI appoints local business to complete Gladstone rd works

TOOLS DOWN: Aldi has been handed back control of its Gladstone Rd construction site following JM Kelly's demise.

TOOLS DOWN: Aldi has been handed back control of its Gladstone Rd construction site following JM Kelly's demise. Allan Reinikka ROK201118aaldi5

ALDI says it has been handed back control of its proposed new site on Gladstone Rd following the demise of JM Kelly.

The German supermarket chain says roadworks are now scheduled to be completed before Christmas.

READ HERE:ALDI's new Rocky game plan after JM Kelly collapse

However an Aldi Australia spokesperson said there was still no firm news on a likely opening date for its first store in Rockhampton.

"Thanks to the support of state and local Government officials, the JM Kelly administrators and JRT Civil, the site has been handed back to ALDI with roadworks scheduled to be completed prior to Christmas,” a spokesman said.

"We are still prioritising the completion of roadworks to rectify issues that impact other businesses and flow of traffic in the area.

"Thankfully, ALDI has been able to reappoint local business, JRT Civil, to complete this work.”

Aldi says it is working urgently to find a replacement builder and has engaged a former JM Kelly staff member to assist the company with identifying local sub-contractors that were involved in the project.

Aldi construction site on Gladstone Road, Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK280318caldi6

"They will ensure the sub-contractors are warmly introduced to the newly appointed builder,” the spokesperson said.

"The replacement builder will be responsible for the updated timeframe regarding the store opening, and until we have confirmed this, there is no confirmed date as yet.

"We acknowledge this is an unfortunate situation for all involved and reassure the community that we will continue to operate with the interests of the people of Rockhampton as our top priority.”

ALDI's Queensland director Bronwyn Post previously confirmed the company had so far paid $3.1 million for the Gladstone Rd project, with the last instalment of $772,000 paid on October 11, just six days before JM Kelly went bust.

READ HERE: Subbie owed $260,000 says Aldi should cover JM Kelly costs

JM Kelly Group announced its closure last month with eight companies in liquidation and two in administration.

READ HERE: JM Kelly business failure questioned by administrators

READ HERE: First creditor meeting gets underway

In a media statement, director John Murphy cited an ongoing legal dispute with the QBCC regarding his licence as a contributing factor for loss of trade worth $90m.

That legal action was initiated in 2016 and appealed by Mr Murphy in the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT).

The QCAT ruling in Mr Murphy's favour was delivered in early October.

Following the collapse of the group the QBCC will again start action following initial licence suspensions.