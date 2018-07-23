ALDI whips Coles and Woolies again

COLES and Woolworths have lost out to ALDI Australia, as the bargain supermarket chain has taken out another award for its customer satisfaction.

ALDI has won Canstar Blue's Most Satisfied Customers Award in the Supermarket category for 2018.

This is the fourth time ALDI has won the award in the last five years.

According to Canstar Blue's website, ALDI scored five stars for its store layout, quality of private labels, special deals, value for money and overall satisfaction this year.

In the overall rankings, five supermarket chains were ranked in the following order:

Aldi, Waterloo, in Sydney, where a big sale of ski gear occurred in May. Picture: Jenny Evans

1. ALDI

2. Foodland

3. IGA

4. Coles

5. Woolworths

Last year, Foodland was rated highest overall, but was beaten by ALDI as the German chain clawed its way back to the top again.

Canstar Blue recognised that Coles and Woolworths have a larger "massive market share", but this "doesn't necessarily translate to customer satisfaction".

Like Coles, Woolworths was rated three stars overall for customer service and staff accessibility.

Woolworths is still outperforming Coles in sales, but both are matched on customer satisfaction. Picture: AAP

The two major supermarkets were evenly matched with five stars for their store layout and presentation.

They also scored four stars each for being value for money, having special deals and good quality of private label products.

But while Woolworths got top marks for its product variety, Coles only got four stars.

However, Coles got four stars for the freshness of its fruit, vegetables and meat, while Woolworths only scored three stars.

Coles and Wollies were beaten by ALDI Austrlaia in Canstar Blue’s report. Picture: Lachie Millard

Despite not having as many stores as Coles and Woolworths, Canstar Blue stated that ALDI had its own strategy of lower prices, with its own brands offering "real competition" against major brands stocked by other supermarkets. It also noted that ALDI's 'Special Buys' were part of its success.

In Canstar Blue's survey, 76 per cent of shoppers stated they thought supermarket private label products were good quality, which was consistent with last year's research.

The number of shoppers buying private labels over big name brands has also increased from 47 per cent from 44 per cent last year.

"This year, ALDI was the only supermarket to rate five stars on value for money, special deals, and quality of private label products, while also improving from four stars to five on store layout and presentation," the Canstar Blue website stated.

ALDI still won overall satisfaction despite only scoring three stars on customer service and accessibility of staff, and its product variety.

ALDI's Communications and Customer Service Director said the award as a "humbling achievement".

"We're well known for the great value we provide our customers, but just as important to us is ensuring our customers have the best possible experience in our stores and that they thoroughly enjoy our high quality fresh fruit and vegetables, meat and every day grocery range," he said.

"As we enter our 17th year, we remain focused on delivering an alternative shopping experience that we define as Good Different. We will continue to listen to our customers and look for continual improvements in the quality and selection of our range while maintaining our everyday low prices."

ALDI also said that more than 90 of its Australian stores have been transformed with its new store layout, which it received top marks for. By 2020, all ALDI stores will receive the upgrade.

Those surveyed for Canstar Blue's report stated they switched supermarkets over the last year for the following reasons: 59 per cent wanted to save money, 27 per cent wanted more convenience, 25 per cent of shoppers wanted to buy better quality products, 21 per cent were keen to earn rewards points and 12 per cent were frustrated with their old supermarket.

ALDI's latest award comes after it was dubbed the most trusted brand in Australia after the supermarket retailer went from third to first in the latest Roy Morgan Net Trust Score survey this month.