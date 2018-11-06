Menu
ALDI’s new wine advent calendar will go on sale from November 14.
ALDI launches wine advent calendars

by Staff Reporter
6th Nov 2018 4:55 AM

THERE was a time when advent calendars were just for kids. Now, ALDI has breathed some new life into the Christmas tradition.

ALDI Australia is adding some festive cheer with the launch of beer and wine calendars, which allow you to to raise a glass to the season every day in the build-up to December 25.

The wine advent calendars caused a sensation when they were released in the UK last year.

 

But ALDI Australia has gone one better with the release of a beer advent calendar.

On sale from November 14, at a cost of $79.99, the 24 Days of Celebration Wine Advent Calendar comes with 24 French wines in compact piccolo bottles

ALDI hasn’t left the beer lovers out.
Something for you to tipple on while you're wrapping all those Christmas presents.

For beer lover, Hoppy Christmas Beer Advent Calendar, which costs $59.99, features 24 premium beers from around the world including Peroni, Corona and Asahi.

ALDI's Christmas advent calendars will be available as part of its Special Buys next Wednesday, November 14.

