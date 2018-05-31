Menu
Aldi could start work soon at its new Toowoomba location.
Aldi close to announcing new store in west Toowoomba

Tom Gillespie
by
7th Dec 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 8:01 AM
SUPERMARKET giant Aldi has revealed it is close to announcing a new store in Toowoomba's western suburbs.

The German chain, which already has three locations in the Toowoomba region, said it had nearly reached an agreement to move into the Bridge St plaza in Torrington.

The shopping centre has been missing a supermarket since IGA closed in 2016, with the surrounding retailers suffering without a flagship business.

But an Aldi spokeswoman said a deal with the centre owners was close.

"We are pleased to confirm that negotiations for a new Aldi store in Torrington are progressing well," she said.

"We hope to reach an agreement soon and bring high quality products and great value to local shoppers.

"We know there is strong demand in Toowoomba for an alternative place to shop, and we look forward to updating the community as our plans progress."

The Bridge St Plaza owners were contacted for comment.

Smaller retailers like hairdresser Kristy Sharpley appealed to residents to support them while Aldi was still negotiating.

"We have our regular clientele which are keeping us going and we feel so lucky to have them but it would be great to have some more customers," she told The Chronicle in August.

"Other than our regulars ,the centre is quiet so it is becoming increasingly harder to keep going.

"Our hope is that when Aldi arrives the centre will be refreshed and pumping full of people so it is thriving again."

