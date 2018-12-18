Aldi confirms new opening date for southside store

Construction at the Aldi site on Gladstone Rd.

Construction at the Aldi site on Gladstone Rd. Aden Stokes

SHOPPERS will be forced to wait another 12 months before Aldi opens its doors in Rockhampton.

ALDI yesterday revealed the doors of its new Rockhampton store will open by the end of next year.

Rockhampton residents have been waiting with bated breath for the opening of the German supermarket chain in the Beef Capital.

Our nearest store is based at Gladstone.

There was first talk of the supermarket giant coming to Rocky in 2013.

It was announced in February last year that they would open two stores, one on the northside and one southside.

Prior to the JM Kelly collapse, it was reported that the supermarket would open in the first quarter of 2019.

The southside store on Gladstone Rd was being constructed by JM Kelly.

However, JMK fell into administration in October, derailing the Aldi build.

All work immediately stopped on the site. Work on associated roadworks has only recently recommenced.

In a statement to The Morning Bulletin yesterday, Aldi revealed it would now be opening in Rockhampton in late 2019.

"While construction has not yet recommenced at ALDI Rockhampton, we are hoping to start work on the site in January 2019,” an Aldi Australia spokesperson said.

"We prioritised the completion of roadworks to rectify issues that may have impacted other businesses and the flow of traffic in the area.”

It has been noted that none of the recent wet weather has had a "significance impact on construction”.

JRT Civil was appointed to complete the roadworks in November.

"Now that local business JRT Civil is completing the external roadworks, our focus is on building ALDI Rockhampton, with the aim of opening in late 2019,” an Aldi Australia spokesperson said.

In much of Australia, Aldi filled a void in the discount supermarket business that arose when the discount grocery chain Franklins went out of business.

Aldi opened its first store in Sydney in 2001 and has grown rapidly since, maintaining a 12.6 per cent market share as of early 2016.

Aldi has designed a business that is so efficient that it says it needs fewer workers than the average grocery store.