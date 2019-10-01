Aldi doors to finally open

Workers at the ALDI Supermarket site on Gladstone Rd in Rockhampton.

Workers at the ALDI Supermarket site on Gladstone Rd in Rockhampton.

THE DAY is finally here — Aldi Rockhampton’s opening.

The doors will open today (Wednesday) from 8.30am after a long journey to get here.

“After much anticipation, we’re excited to be opening our new store in Rockhampton. It has been a rewarding journey and we are thrilled to be opening our first store in the region,” said Bronwyn Post, Managing Director of Queensland, Aldi Australia.

Construction of the new Aldi store on Gladstone Road.

“The opening of Aldi Allenstown would not have been possible without the extensive support we have received from the community. We are thankful for the local residents who voiced their desire for an Aldi in the local area, as well as Rockhampton Regional Council for supporting our plans from the initial stages of our development application right through to opening day. We also acknowledge the hardworking local contractors who were engaged during construction, who worked efficiently to complete the build of the store.”

Mayor Margaret Strelow first wrote to Aldi in 2013 expresses the community’s desire to have the store in Rockhampton.

She wrote again in 2015 just after Cyclone Marcia in hopes it would cheer up the community.

Construction at the Aldi site on Gladstone Rd.

“I’m pleased that Aldi listened to the needs of the community and after a few years of planning with council, it was welcome news when Aldi confirmed their plans to open in Rockhampton,” Cr Strelow said

“While it has been a long journey, the community have signalled their support for Aldi at every turn. It is very satisfying that we have arrived at the stage where we officially have Rockhampton’s first Aldi.”

There has been a call for tenders to build the new Aldi supermarket next the the Fantastic Furniture store on Lower Dawson Road.

Aldi Allenstown features better product displays, improved navigation and a modern interior store design. Features include redesigned shelving, expanded wooden produce bays, as well as extended energy efficient chillers.

To celebrate the opening, there will be many unique Special Buys on offer, which will not be available collectively in any other store. Aldi’s Special Buys offer a surprising and unexpected collection of products at unbeatable prices, across a range of categories like skiing, gardening, cooking or entertaining.

Aldi construction site on Gladstone Road, Rockhampton.

They appear in store every Wednesday and Saturday, and customers are given a preview of the products one week before they are in store via ALDI’s catalogue, e-newsletter, app and website.

The new store will be located at 153-167 Gladstone Road, Allenstown. Opening hours will be 8:30am-8pm Monday to Friday, 8am-6pm Saturday and 9am-6pm Sunday.