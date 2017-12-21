ALDI forges ahead with South Rocky mega-centre

BARGAIN SHOPPING: Allenstown is set to receive a brand new ALDI store.

ALDI is forging ahead with its South Rockhampton supermarket project despite an ongoing legal dispute involving plans for a second ALDI centre opposite Stockland Rockhampton.

The discount supermarket giant has begun the tender process for the South Rockhampton site as it moves to build a 2000sqm complex on a vacant block on Gladstone Rd next to Fantastic Furniture.

The supermarket will be built on piers to avoid potential flood waters, and will have space for 127 car parks under the building.

In a tender advertisement ALDI advises a wide variety of trades and supplies will be required for the Gladstone Rd project.

As the South Rockhampton centre process begins, ALDI awaits the outcome of a legal dispute between Stockland Property Management, Rockhampton Regional Council and the land owner.

According to an order made in the Planning and Environment Court on November 23, the dispute is set for mediation by February 16.

Stockland Property Management launched legal action in August this year against the development of a service station, shop, showroom and food and drink outlet.

The original location of the ALDI store was to be 337-341 Yaamba Rd, Park Avenue, and was approved by the council in June.

However, Stockland said the application conflicted with the Strategic Framework, Zone and Zone Precinct Provisions of the Rockhampton Region Planning Scheme 2015.

"In our view, the develop- ment has also not appropriately addressed a number of local impacts including catering for adequate parking or pedestrian walkways," a Stockland spokesperson said earlier this year.

In its legal submission, Stockland also claimed the "scale and form of the development is not appropriate for the location, based on its proximity to an established major centre that is located adjacent to the proposal across Moores Creek Rd".

This week an ALDI Australian spokesperson said the company was awaiting "the outcome of a legal dispute between (the) council, Stockland and the owner of the second site, and we look forward to updating the community as our plans progress".

"When establishing a new store, ALDI considers the long-term potential of the area and population numbers," they said.

"We work closely with local planning bodies like council, other businesses and community groups to ensure ALDI will positively impact the community.

"ALDI Australia is eager to bring our unique shopping experience to more Australians, offering high- quality products at permanently low prices and rewarding career opportunities.

"We know there is a strong appetite in Rock- hampton for an alternative place to shop and we are excited to show residents the benefits ALDI can bring to their wallets and their lifestyles."

The spokesperson said ALDI was committed to

its Rockhampton projects, but was not in a position to comment on "development timeframes".

TENDERS RELEASED for South Rockhampton site project including reference to required trades and products:

Project Trades: Concreter Pest Control Brick / Block Layer Roofer - Metal Plasterer - Ceilings & Wall Linings Plasterboard - Suspended Ceilings Plasterboard- Setting Plasterboard- Sheeting Metalwork Fabricators ( Handrails/ Balustrade/Screens Etc) Cabinet Maker - Cabinetry Aluminium Joiner - Windows Tiler Waterproofing Floor Covering - Carpet Fencing Plumber Civil Works Painter - New Work Signage/Sign maker Scaffolding Floor Covering - Vinyl Demolition Structural Steel Asphalt Asphalt Supply Line Marking Road Works Roadworks - Asphalt/Bitumen Piling Post tensioning Concrete Tilt & Precast Panels Precast and Tilt Panel Erection Precast Concrete - Tilt-Up Concrete Tactile Indicators Tactiles Render

Project Products: Doors & Door Fittings Locks Locksmith Supplies Metal Frames Plumbing Fixtures & Fittings Roller Shutters &/or Grills Roof Safety Systems Steel - Reinforcing Tactile Indicators