Work has commenced at the Aldi site on Gladstone Road.
Work has commenced at the Aldi site on Gladstone Road.
Business

Aldi jobs on offer as new Rocky store construction starts

vanessa jarrett
by
27th Mar 2018 9:36 AM

UP TO 20 jobs could soon be up for grabs ahead of the a new grocery chain opening in South Rockhampton.

On Monday, The Morning Bulletin ran a story about construction starting on the Aldi supermarket on Gladstone Rd next to Fantastic Furniture.

The Morning Bulletin had approached Aldi for comment, but they did not respond until late Monday afternoon.

"We understand there is strong demand in Rockhampton for an Aldi supermarket and are eager to bring our unique shopping experience that is like no other in Australia to more residents, offering high-quality products at permanently low prices," an Aldi spokesperson said.

The company could not confirm when they would open, however speculation on social media suggests it will be before the end of the year, possibly October.

"At this stage, the timing for construction on Aldi Rockhampton has not been confirmed," a spokesperson said.

"We will have a better understanding of timings once we have clarified the builder's program and costings.

"We will continue to update the community as our plans progress."

Aldi has previously told The Morning Bulletin the store would be built on piers, flood-proofing the building.

"Once open, the store will feature redesigned shelving, expanded wooden produce bays, as well as extended energy efficient chillers," a spokesperson said.

"There will also be new point-of-sale displays and store signage."

The spokesperson said the South Rockhampton store "will provide shoppers with access to award-winning grocery products and popular Special Buys, together with fresh fruit, vegetables and bread delivered daily".

The new store will be approximately 1,921sq m with a total of 138 car parks, to be supported by a team of 15-20 permanent full and part-time employees.

There has been no mention of progress on the North Rockhampton store to built on Yaamba Rd, near Spotlight following the withdrawal of legal proceedings attempting to halt the construction.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
