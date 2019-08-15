Aldi pushes forward highly anticipated Rocky store opening

Aldi Allenstown is set to open in October as construction continues on track.

ALDI has announced it will open the doors to Rockhampton's new Allenstown store sooner than anticipated.

The grand opening has been pinned for Wednesday, October 2.

It was previously reported the German supermarket chain would open in November, however Aldi Australia confirmed with The Morning Bulletin yesterday they would be opening earlier.

"At this stage, carpark and landscaping external works are taking place and the building is currently being fitted out,” an Aldi Australia spokesperson said.

"Recently, patching has been conducted on the external wall panels to remove imperfections.

"Aldi Allenstown has been supported by a dedicated team of builders, including local subcontractors, who are committed to delivering the new store to the Rockhampton community.”

The new store will be approximately 1921sq m with a total of 138 car parks.

It is expected the store will employ a team of 15-20 permanent full and part-time employees.

The Gladstone Rd site is being built on piers to flood-proof the building.

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow was delighted to hear the news of the opening.

She said council were looking forward to seeing Aldi open in Rockhampton.

"I know the community are very excited,” she said.

"Cost of living is always of great concern in the community and Aldi have a reputations for helping lower prices across the board when they come into communities.”

Cr Strelow commended how great Aldi has been to deal with.

Workers at the ALDI Supermarket site on Gladstone Rd in Rockhampton. Sean Fox

Aldi formally announced in February 2017 they would open two stores, one on southside and one on northside.

Construction began at the southside site in March 2018 after JM Kelly was awarded the tender.

It was announced the store would open in the first quarter of 2019. However, in October 2018, JM Kelly went into liquidation and all work was ceased at the site.

National company Mainbrace Constructions took over the site in January earlier this year and a November 2019 opening date was originally announced.

"I commend them for getting back on the path as quickly as they did,” Cr Strelow said of Aldi.

"They were probably the worst affected when JM Kelly went bankrupt.”

Cr Strelow also thanked the site's neighbours and drivers along Gladstone Rd for their patience during the construction.

The previously announced northside store was a subject of legal battle in 2017 with Stockland.

While the appeal was withdrawn, no works have begun on the site.

Aldi was unable to comment on their plans for the site over North Rockhampton.

"We look forward to seeing a second store eventually,” Cr Strelow said.

Readers shared their excitement of the announcement on our Facebook page yesterday:

Pat Cochrane: Biggest aldi in Australia, who wouldn't be keen

Naomi Liersch: Finally might make coles and woolworths to stop ripping the customers off.

Katie Maree: I cant wait might get away with only shopping monthly If we can buy in bulk.

Erin Fenech: They should be excited. Great, cheap food, good quality. That's where we do most of ours now and Costco.

Louisa Bradford: Yay! Don't have to trek to Gladstone anymore