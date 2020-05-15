Menu
Aldi has recalled a juice product from stores across Australia over fears it could cause serious illness.
Juice product recalled

by Shireen Khalil
15th May 2020 5:05 PM

Aldi has been forced to recall PICK'D Cloudy Apple Juice 2L from stores across the country over fears it could cause serious illness.

The product, which is sold in West Australia, South Australia, Victoria and the ACT and also

select stores across New South Wales, is contaminated with Mycotoxin - Patulin and may cause illness if consumed.

 

PICK’D Cloudy Apple Juice 2L recalled from Aldi stores. Picture: Food Standards Australia and New Zealand
PICK’D Cloudy Apple Juice 2L recalled from Aldi stores. Picture: Food Standards Australia and New Zealand

 

"Customers should not consume this product and return the recalled product to the place of purchase for a full refund," the Food Standards Australia and New Zealand advised.

Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

Originally published as Aldi recalls juice product across stores

