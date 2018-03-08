ALDI reveals plans for new Rocky stores

Two ALDI stores will be coming to Rockhampton.

Two ALDI stores will be coming to Rockhampton. Will Hunter

ALDI representatives have reacted to the "positive" news Stockland Rockhampton has withdrawn its legal appeal against the building of an ALDI store on 337-341 Yaamba Rd.

A spokesperson for the supermarket giant said they were "pleased" to hear the Rockhampton Development Application for a store opposite Stockland would go ahead as planned.

After Stockland Rockhampton issued a notice of discontinuance on February 27 in regards to its appeal to halt construction on a neighbouring ALDI store, the supermarket giant released a statement about its plans to deliver to Rockhampton shoppers.

"We are eager to bring our unique shopping experience to the community, offering residents high-quality products at permanently low prices," an ALDI spokes- person said.

"Once open, Rockhampton shoppers will have access to the same award-winning grocery products and popular Special Buys, together with fresh fruit, vegetables and bread delivered daily.

"The store will also feature a number of recently introduced innovations, with greater space for fresh produce, better product displays, improved navigation and a modern interior store design."

The store's features will include redesigned shelving, expanded wooden produce bays, and extended energy-efficient chillers.

"As energy management remains a key priority for ALDI, the store will have energy-efficient LED lighting," the spokesperson said.

"There will also be improved point-of-sale displays and store signage."