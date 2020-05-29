Aldi shoppers are stunned by this cheeky $25 item

Aldi has done it again – this time it has shoppers obsessing over a bargain $25 that’s usually retailed for triple the price.

When Aldi says "bargain price" they usually mean it.

It's the reason behind those crazy Special Buys lines every Wednesday and Saturday.

In fact, only recently people went crazy for its cheap 8L air fryer, which sold out within minutes of doors opening - and now Aldi lovers have applauded the German retailer for its uber affordable styling brush.

The surprising budget buy has been hailed the supermarket's "best ever" sale item.

Competitive brands sell the product on average for about $60, but Aldi have it for just $25.

It went on sale in late April to plenty of rave reviews, and continues to do so.

"I love it. Saves me time and is very easy to use," one woman wrote on Facebook.

"I bought one this week and LOVE it!!" a second person wrote.

"Best $25 ever spent!" another added.

Aldi customers can’t stop raving about this Visage Rotating Hair Volume Styler Brush. Picture: Facebook

So what's all the fuss about? Apart from its bargain price, the styling wand gives that "hairdresser style blow-dry," according to a thrilled customer.

The Visage Rotating Hair Volume Styler Brush is a combination of hair dryer and styler.

The product claims to dry and style hair in one step, promising quick and effective results.

One woman with shoulder-length hair shared a YouTube video of its styling abilities, leaving more viewers impressed.

"I think it looks amazing! I just bought this today," one woman wrote.

With Aldi items always hot property, especially the Special Buys products, some customers have suggested a limit be enforced on purchases.

One woman trialled the bargain $25 product to rave reviews. Picture: YouTube

It’s been hailed the ‘best $25 spent’. Picture: YouTube

It comes after a man bought a huge haul of items in one go last Saturday.

A frustrated shopper took to the group Aldi Mums posting a photo of the man's trolley full of $69.99 Stand Mixers, saying she missed out on getting any because he purchased six of the products.

Her post sparked a heated debate online with many of the group's members agreeing the customer's behaviour was unfair and selfish.

In an online poll conducted by news.com.au - 83 per cent of the more than 35,000 voters believe customers should be capped to one item per Special Buys products.

It’s a combination of hair dryer and styler. Other brands sell it for about $60, but Aldi have it for $25. Picture: YouTube

The results? ‘Salon finish’. Picture: YouTube

However, an Aldi spokesperson said they will not be introducing any product limits.

"We are not in the practice of restricting the volume of items sold to our customers and our focus will remain on correctly balancing customer demand with stock availability," the spokesperson told news.com.au.

To ensure you don't miss out, one mum shared a handy hack.

"Not sure if any of you know, but if you message Aldi on Facebook and type 'Get Started' it'll bring up a few weeks of special buy catalogue dates," she revealed online. "Just click what you want and type your postcode it'll see if any stores within 20km have stock!"

