Aldi to celebrate one year in Rocky with solar panels

Aldi Allenstown will be receiving solar panels to power the store.

LATER this month, Aldi Allenstown will officially celebrate one year since it officially opened in Rockhampton.

In addition to this, the store is also one of the latest to receive a solar fit out.

Aldi Australia pledged all sites would use 100 per cent renewable electricity to power operations by the end of 2021.

By the end of 2020, more than 250 of Aldi Australia’s stores and six distribution centres will have solar installations, totalling 102,000 panels of onsite solar energy generation – enough electricity to power 7,000 average Australian homes.

Aldi’s renewable commitment will also be supported by 10-year power purchasing agreements with large scale wind farms.

This roll out will prevent 41,000 tonnes of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere every year, which is equivalent to 11,000 cars being taken off the road or powering 7,000 Australian homes.

The switch to solar across almost half of the store network follows existing actions taken by Aldi Australia to reduce environmental impacts more broadly, having already reduced overall operational emissions across the business by 40 per cent from a 2012 baseline.

Measures include the use of LED lighting, climate friendly refrigerants and energy efficient chillers in stores.

“We are excited about the role that Aldi Allenstown now plays in contributing to a more renewable future for Australia,” Aldi Australia Queensland managing director Bronwyn Post said.

“The switch to solar at the store is a significant step toward reducing our impact on the environment.

“It is our hope that we can continue playing a positive role in the local community and make our customers proud to shop at Aldi Allenstown.”

To celebrate the opening month, Aldi Allenstown will host some activities for shoppers including a sausage sizzle, raffle and sample bag giveaway on October 31 from 8.30am.