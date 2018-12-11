Menu
Aldi’s crazy Dyson deal is on this Saturday (December 15).
News

Aldi announces crazy cheap Dyson deal

by Shireen Khalil
11th Dec 2018 1:39 PM

Don't all rush at once - actually, you may have to if you want to get your hands on Aldi's latest special buy. It's a Dyson lover's dream.

This Saturday, the popular German supermarket will have three Dyson vacuums up for grabs in its middle aisles across the country.

They're not talking about Dyson's cheapest models, it's three of their more expensive models; The V6 Animal handstick vacuum is retailing for just $349, which is less than half the price of what Dyson's newest V8 Animal model costs ($899); the Dyson V6 Slim, costs even less at $289 (originally $399); and DC37C Origin is going for $379 (originally $499).

It will no doubt be true Aldi madness as customers try to get their hands on one (or some) of the high-end appliance.

The sale is on December and stocks are limited.

Stay safe out there.

 

THE DYSON VACUUMS UP FOR GRABS

 

Dyson's V6 Animal handstick ($349):

It comes with a motorised head for all floor types. It also includes a combination tool, crevice tool and a mini motorised tool to help remove pet hair and ground-in dirt.

It also has a 400ml capacity bin. In terms of noise levels, expect 87 decibels - which is similar to that of a food blender. It weighs in at 2.11kg.

 

Dyson’s V6 Animal.
Dyson’s V6 Animal.

Dyson V6 Slim ($289):

It's another handstick vac designed with a narrow motorised head tool for all floor types and can also convert to a handheld vacuum. It also has a 400ml bin, 1.8m cord and produces 87dB of noise.

The main difference between the Slim and the Animal is the appearance and some design aspects.

Dyson V6 Slim.
Dyson V6 Slim.

Dyson DC37C Origin ($379):

This unique ball design vacuum can pick itself up even if it topple over. ALDI's price for the DC37C vacuum is $379. It's for all floor types, according to Dyson, and has 1300W of power output. Expect 83dB of noise level - slightly quieter than the two models above.

 

 

Dyson DC37C Origin.
Dyson DC37C Origin.

