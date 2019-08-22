ALDI UNPACKED: Opening hours, lights, staff for new store

COUNTDOWN ON: Workers at the ALDI Supermarket site on Gladstone Rd in Rockhampton.

RECRUITMENT for Rockhampton's first Aldi store has been concluded with staff training at the Gladstone store.

It was announced last week the store would be opening sooner than anticipated, on October 2.

Aldi Australia have confirmed the store will have a team of 20-25 full-time and permanent part-time employees.

"Recruitment for the store has been finalised, with training already under way and continuing over the coming weeks,” a spokesperson said.

A set of traffic lights were installed out the front of the store as part of the approval condition.

The lights are 19th set on the Bruce highway between Yeppen roundabout and the Yeppoon Rd turnoff.

These lights are scheduled to be activated the week before the store opening.

"The traffic lights were installed to ensure the intersection, which services ALDI and the neighbouring service station, functions safely,” a Aldi Australia spokesperson said.

