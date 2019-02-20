ALDI: What is happening with the new traffic lights?

New traffic lights at Aldi construction site won't go live until the store opening in November.

ROCKHAMPTON has another traffic light but this one won't go live for for another nine months.

As work continues on the Aldi Gladstone Rd site, a significant amount of roadworks have been conducted on the Bruce Highway in front of the development.

The traffic lights were installed at the beginning of the month and count as the 19th set on the Bruce highway between Yeppen roundabout and the Yeppoon Rd turnoff.

The Department of Main Roads confirmed 66 traffic lights operated intersections on state-controlled roads in Rockhampton.

In the latest update Aldi said construction is going well.

"Our focus has always remained on progressing the construction of Aldi Rockhampton,” a spokesperson said.

National company Mainbrace Constructions was awarded the new tender after JM Kelly's collapse in October last year.

The company also completed refurbishment work at Allenstown Square in 2013.

The lower carpark is under construction. Allan Reinikka ROK201118aaldi2

"Since Mainbrace Constructions took possession of the site on the January 7, 2019 there has been significant progress on the site.

"This includes the build of the lower store carpark and the installation of traffic lights which will be live when the store opens.”

The grocery store has been delayed by six months due to the change in builders but it continues to be on track for the new timeline.

"We look forward to bringing Aldi to the community of Rockhampton and construction of the store is expected to be complete by November 2019,” the spokesperson said.

"We will continue to update the community as work progresses.”