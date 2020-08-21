Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Aldi UK has launched a giant Ferrero Rocher frozen dessert with Aussie shoppers quickly calling for the supermarket to bring the item to Australia.
Aldi UK has launched a giant Ferrero Rocher frozen dessert with Aussie shoppers quickly calling for the supermarket to bring the item to Australia.
Smarter Shopping

Wrap your lips around this giant Ferrero Rocher dessert

21st Aug 2020 8:23 PM

Aldi UK has launched a giant Ferrero Rocher frozen dessert and Aussie shoppers have quickly called for the supermarket to bring the item to Australia.

The European grocery chain announced the frozen item would be available in shops across England in time for Christmas - costing £4.99 ($9.18) for 500g of frozen chocolate delight.

The chocolate, praline and hazelnut item is not due for release in Australia, with Aldi yet to confirm whether the item could be released as part of the local range.

RELATED: Aldi beats Woolworths, Coles in product taste test

RELATED: Aldi chocolate that's 'better than Cadbury'

Aldi's frozen Ferrero Rocher dessert.
Aldi's frozen Ferrero Rocher dessert.

RELATED: Mum roasted for X-rated sausage picture

Aussies were quick to begin the call to bring the frozen chocolate dessert to local Aldi stores.

"Need this in Australia now," one person commented about the item.

"I wonder if it will hit the shelves here," another wondered.

"Please bring to Australia and stock all year," another said.

"I don't even know what is happening at Christmas but it will feature this," another said.

The chocolate and praline dome includes layers of milk chocolate and hazelnut mousse with a milk chocolate feuilletine made from cocoa sponge cake and pancake. The dome is frozen under a hazelnut shell.

Originally published as Aldi's giant Ferrero Rocher dessert

aldi dessert ferrero rocher food

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        INQUEST: Coroner names Shandee Blackburn's attacker

        Premium Content INQUEST: Coroner names Shandee Blackburn's attacker

        Crime Coroner concludes only one person can be responsible for Shandee's violent death. 'He is the person who attacked her and caused her the injuries'

        LIVE: Watch Rocky secondary schools league games live

        Premium Content LIVE: Watch Rocky secondary schools league games live

        Rugby League LIVESTREAM: Catch tonight’s two games at Browne Park here

        COVID-19 economic recovery initiatives rolling out in CQ

        Premium Content COVID-19 economic recovery initiatives rolling out in CQ

        News Central Queensland’s economy was slammed by the coronavirus pandemic but many...

        CQ bank records strong year despite closures

        Premium Content CQ bank records strong year despite closures

        News New data has revealed just how well a CQ bank has fared over the past year, despite...