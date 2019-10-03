ALDI’S GRAND OPENING: What did the first shoppers buy

THE FIRST shoppers at Rockhampton’s new Aldi store were keen to pick up compressors, gardening tools and other special buys along with the general stash of groceries.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin in the afternoon of the morning rush on Wednesday, it was reportedly still very busy.

By 9am on the opening morning the lower and underground carpark which has a total space of 138 carparks was full and shoppers were parking all along Gladstone Rd and Prospect St past BP.

Aldi had anticipated this and had a traffic control attendant working in the carpark directing traffic.

“The opening of Aldi Allenstown this morning was very successful, and we were pleased to finally open the doors to the community,” Managing Director of Queensland, Aldi Australia, Bronwyn Post.

“Aldi Allenstown staff were prepared for a busy opening day and it was great to see so many shoppers attend the opening, including Mayor Margaret Strelow.”

“The opening of ALDI Allenstown is a real opportunity for us to grow our contribution to the state economy and moreover, to the Rockhampton local government area through employment and tax.“

The opening of South Rockhampton's ALDI store

Aldi Allenstown will be supported by a team of 20-25 permanent full and part-time employees, joining 2,459 employees currently working at Aldi in Queensland.

Shoppers travelled from far and wide.

One customer was grateful not to have to travel to Bundaberg anymore, which she used to every six to eight weeks to do a shop — and she wasn’t the only one.

“The feedback from the local community has been positive and well received and it has been a rewarding journey to bring our unique shopping experience to even more shoppers in Central Queensland,” Ms Post said.

The opening of South Rockhampton's ALDI store

“We understand that many residents had previously travelled to other ALDI stores in Central Queensland and we are excited that they can now shop our award-winning grocery products and popular Special Buys locally.

Colin Ford of Yeppoon lined up from 5.45am to get a compressor for his son and a drill for himself.

“Our exclusive Special Buys available today have been of particular interest to shoppers. “

Customer favourites include the Compressor, 7-piece Tool Kit, Car Black Box Recorder, 5 in 1 Gardening Tool and Walk-in Greenhouse.

“Special Buys are limited and available until sold out.”

Kylie, Vaughan and Willow Siebenhausen from Ambrose at the Aldi opening with a rowing machine, generator and roller.

The Allenstown store is a much bigger store than other Aldi stories with a footprint of 1,921 sqm.

It also laid out slightly different with the meat and produce as you walk in.

The store was built on flood piers with a car park underneath to protect against flood.

The new store is located at 153-167 Gladstone Rd, Allenstown. Opening hours are 8:30am-8pm Monday to Friday, 8am-6pm Saturday and 9am-6pm Sunday.