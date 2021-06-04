Menu
Aldi started the trial at its Darlinghurst store in Sydney this week.
Offbeat

Aldi’s massive checkout backflip

by Hannah Paine
4th Jun 2021 1:11 PM

Aldi is trialling self-serve check-outs, with customers saying it was "about time" the store gave shoppers a faster buying option.

It's a surprise backflip from the German supermarket, which previously said it had no plans to introduce self-service or smaller item checkout options.

The self-serve check-outs have been installed this week at Aldi's Darlinghurst store in inner Sydney, with plans to trial the service at nine other NSW supermarkets in the "coming months", Aldi Australia's store operations director Robert Eichfeld said.

The supermarket will also be offering shoppers baskets as part of the trial after previously only having coin-operated trolleys available.

RELATED: Why doesn't Aldi have self-serve check-outs

"Anecdotal feedback from the first day of the trial was overwhelmingly positive with more than half of our customers opting to use the new self-check-outs," he said in a statement.

"Shoppers also commented that they enjoyed the choice and appreciated the convenience of having a quick and easy option when only shopping for a few items.

"Since self-check-outs entered the Australian grocery sector we've been watching with keen interest the convenience they provide customers as well as the value and efficiencies they drive for business."

Mr Eichfeld said the move would give staff "more time to focus on creating a quality experience by keeping fresh produce and general stock available" and said it was possible they could become a permanent fixture.

Long queues at check-outs have been a comment complaint for Aldi customers. Picture: NCA NewsWire
"After carefully assessing and considering the trial results, there is potential that self-check-outs will be rolled out to more Aldi stores nationally," he said.

Long wait times at check-outs - as well as the lack of a quick service lane for those with only a few items - has been a repeated complaint from Aldi customers.

Shoppers in the Aldi Mums Facebook group said they were pleased to hear the supermarket was trialling the self-service option.

"Finally. I hate how much pressure I feel to pack my shopping quickly at checkout," one person said.

An Aldi self-service checkout in the UK. Picture: Facebook/Alec Knowles.
"About time!" another mum commented.

"Oh good! Now I won't be judged when I buy 10 bottles of $3 wine," one commenter joked.

However some said they still preferred using a face-to-face checkout and expressed concern that it could lead to job losses at Aldi.

"Say good bye to a whole heap of jobs," one commenter claimed.

"No way no more Aldi for me," one mum also wrote.

"I think I still prefer the race (to grab my groceries) with the cashier," another wrote.

 

 

 

Originally published as Aldi's massive checkout backflip

aldi shopping smarter shopping

