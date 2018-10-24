ALDI's new Rocky game plan after JM Kelly collapse

ALDI'S Rockhampton store opening has been delayed until mid-2019 following the collapse of JM Kelly.

ALDI's Queensland director Bronwyn Post also confirmed the company had so far paid $3.1 million for the Gladstone Rd project, with the last instalment of $772,000 paid on Thursday, October 11, six days before the company went bust.

"Our goal is to work with as many local building and construction suppliers as we can to complete and open our first ALDI store in Rockhampton," she wrote in a statement.

READ: Subbie owed $260K says ALDI should cover JM Kelly costs

"Whilst ALDI are respectful of the due legal process to be followed with the administrator, we are making urgent arrangements to access the site in order to complete civil works to rectify issues that impact other businesses and the general flow of traffic in the area.

"We are working to immediately award a contract to a local civil works firm to complete this part of the project.

"In the coming weeks we will work as closely as possible with PwC (appointed administrators) to do what we can to ensure subcontractors are dealt with in a timely manner."

John Murphy. Allan Reinikka ROK010916ajmkelly

Meanwhile, the Queensland Building and Construction Commission (QBCC) is considering imposing a lifetime ban on JM Kelly Group director John Murphy.

QBCC commissioner Brett Bassett, in Rockhampton yesterday to meet with affected subcontractors, said several licences in the JM Kelly Group had already been suspended pending further investigation.

"We are now looking at a range of other steps, including whether or not we should exclude Mr Murphy from ever holding a licence in Queensland again," he said.

JM Kelly Group announced its closure last week with eight companies in liquidation and two in administration.

In a media statement, director John Murphy cited an ongoing legal dispute with the QBCC regarding his licence as a contributing factor for loss of trade.

That legal action was initiated in 2016 and appealed by Mr Murphy in the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT).

The QCAT ruling in Mr Murphy's favour was delivered in early October.

However, following the collapse of the group the QBCC will again commence action following initial licence suspensions.