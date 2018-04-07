Heavy loss for Roar dents finals hopes

Brisbane Roar’s Ivan Franjic (left) and Chris Ikonomidis of the Wanderers compete for the ball on Saturday night.

UPDATE: A WEEK of soul searching awaits Brisbane Roar after their hopes of playing finals football for an eighth successive year took a massive blow with a shocking display at ANZ Stadium on Saturday night.

Despite the carrot of an A-League top-six berth dangling in front of them, Brisbane were listless and pedestrian in losing 3-0 to Western Sydney Wanderers.

The defeat means the Roar's finals destiny is no longer in their own hands.

Western Sydney's win moved them into sixth spot and a point ahead of Brisbane, who dropped to seventh on the ladder, and Perth Glory, who only trail the Roar on goal difference.

The Glory host the Roar on the penultimate night of the regular season next Saturday.

But regardless of what happens in that match, if the Wanderers beat Adelaide United next Sunday night, they will qualify for the finals at the expense of Brisbane and Perth.

Alvaro Cejudo (left) of the Wanderers and Thomas Kristensen of the Roar compete for the ball on Saturday night.

If the Glory-Roar clash finishes in a draw, the Wanderers will only need a draw against Adelaide to reach the finals.

The Roar will need a huge improvement on their performances in recent weeks if they are to beat the Glory.

There had been signs of a dip in form and intensity in recent weeks, with the Roar having being held to a 2-2 draw by cellar dwellers Wellington Phoenix and lacking intensity in a 1-0 win over struggling Central Coast Mariners.

Brisbane had been expected to lift last night knowing that a win would secure them a finals spot.

However, the game was over by half-time, with the Wanderers taking advantage of ordinary Roar defending to score three first-half goals, two from striker Oriol Riera and the other from attacking midfielder Chris Ikonomidis.

"It's not what we wanted in such a high pressure game for both clubs," Roar skipper Matt McKay told Fox Sports.

"We let ourselves down a bit in a lot of areas, and they capitalised.

"We lost our final 'tonight' - simple as that."

McKay said the Roar now had no other option but to beat the Glory, and then hope Adelaide did Brisbane a favour.

Brisbane Roar defender Ivan Franjic shields the ball from Western Sydney Wanderers attacker Chris Ikonimidis on Saturday night.

"As a team, we've got to look at what (happened) in this game and we've got to go perform next week and get three points," the former Socceroos midfielder said.

The Wanderers took control from the outset last night, with Riera putting the host ahead in just the fourth minute.

The Spanish striker was first to an Alvaro Cejudo free-kick, with his header too good for Roar goalkeeper Jamie Young, who should have done better at his near post.

Riera scored his and Western Sydney's second goal 11 minutes later, again taking advantage of poor Roar marking.

The Wanderers' sealed their win in the 40th minute via Ikonomidis, who headed home a cross from fullback Raul Llorente.

WESTERN SYDNEY WANDERERS 3 (Oriol Riera 4m, 15m, Christopher Ikonomidis 40m) BRISBANE ROAR 0 at ANZ Stadium. Crowd: 9,266. Referee: Kurt Ams.