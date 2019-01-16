Horror night for Roar as Victory run amok

Update: Brisbane Roar suffered their worst A-League defeat as a Kosta Barbarouses-inspired Melbourne Victory went on another Suncorp Stadium scoring spree on Tuesday night.

Having beaten the Roar 4-2 at the same venue last month, the Victory again exposed Brisbane's shocking defence to thrash the hapless hosts 5-0.

Former Roar star Barbarouses netted hat-trick as the Victory moved to within three points of competition leaders Perth Glory with their ninth win of the season.

In contrast, Brisbane's loss was their ninth of the season, with the defeat heavier than their previous record A-League loss, the 2009 "Boxing Day Massacre" at Robina when Gold Coast United spanked the Roar 5-1.

Perhaps the only consolation for the Roar is that their next opponents are Central Coast Mariners, the only team worse than them.

But if Brisbane do not improve at the back, a win in Gosford on Sunday is anything but guaranteed despite the Mariners having lost 10 games on the trot.

Last night's humiliating defeat, in front of just 7131 fans, would not have helped interim Roar coach Darren Davies' chances of being offered the job permanently.

Not that a stunned Davies knew if he wanted the gig when asked after the mauling.

"We've just come off the back of a loss - that's the last thing I'm thinking about," Davies said.

Davies admitted the Roar were "all at sea" by the end of the 90 minutes.

"To win games of football, you can't concede as many goals as we are. It's a work in progress," he said.

Brisbane Roar’s Dane Ingham (back) jumps for the ball with Melbourne Victory’s Terry Antonis on Tuesday night. Picture: Getty Images

It was all too easy for the Victory early, with the visitors making the most of loose Brisbane marking to take the lead in the 14th minute.

James Troisi, Barbarouses and Terry Antonis were all involved the build-up, with Ola Toivonen providing the finishing touch with a header at the far post.

But after that, it was the Roar who had the better of the first-half chances.

Brisbane striker Adam Taggart had three good opportunities before half-time but couldn't capitalise on any of them.

Despite looking vulnerable at the back the Victory survived until half-time before regrouping to double their advantage three minutes into the second half.

Brisbane Roar’s Nick D'Agostino on Tuesday night. Picture: Getty Images

The goal came from the penalty spot, with former Roar star Barbarouses slotting the ball after a Luke DeVere handball offence.

From then on it was a procession.

Storm Roux headed home a Troisi corner in the 65th minute to make it 3-0, before Barbarouses provided the icing on the cake with the Victory's fourth and fifth goals in final 20 minutes to thoroughly embarrass his old club.

"Let's be honest, they're a very good side with some real quality. They're well coached, they're a good club," said Davies, who started youngsters Nick D'Agostino and Joe Caletti ahead of veteran midfield pair Matt McKay and Thomas Kristensen.

"For 45 minutes we've matched them … and thereafter the quality shows."

Victory coach Kevin Muscat praised his side's fitness and class.

"In the second half the belief in our physical conditioning was really evident and it gave us the platform to go on and win the game comfortably," Muscat said.

There was a distinct lack of atmosphere at the match, with the usually populated Roar "Den" section of the stadium down on numbers and devoid of banners and chanting due a dispute between fans and the club.

MELBOURNE VICTORY 5 (Ola Toivonen 15m, Kosta Barbarouses 48m pen, 72m, 87m, Storm Roux 65m) BRISBANE ROAR 0 at Suncorp Stadium. Crowd: 7,131. Referee: Jonathon Barreiro

