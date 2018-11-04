Third time unlucky as win eludes Roar

Adam Taggart of the Roar walks from the field at half-time during the round three A-League match between the Perth Glory and the Brisbane Roar. Glory won 2-1. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Adam Taggart of the Roar walks from the field at half-time during the round three A-League match between the Perth Glory and the Brisbane Roar. Glory won 2-1. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images

BRISBANE Roar are still searching for their first win of the A-League season after a 2-1 loss to the Glory in Perth.

Despite former Glory striker Adam Taggart's late penalty after a foul from Tomislav Mrcela that resulted in the Perth defender being sent off, the hosts held on with 10 men.

For the second week in succession, the Roar created little in terms of chances and were punished by a superior Glory outfit.

Jack Hingert tries to get the better of the impressive Chris Ikonomidis. Picture: Getty.

Perth skipper Andy Keogh gave his side the lead after quarter of an hour, with the hosts doubling their lead in the 63rd minute via an own goal from Roar fullback Connor O'Toole.

Taggart's second goal of the season ensured a tight finish but Perth were deserving winners as they continued their unbeaten start to the campaign.

It wasn't the result recalled Roar skipper Matt McKay wanted his 250th A-League appearance.

Coach John Aloisi lamented his side's sluggish start, yet again, saying 'we need to get into games straight away'.

"We worked on how we could stop them playing out and how we could press them but the first goal we concede we're pressing," Aloisi said.

Adam Taggart gave Brisbane Roar hope laste on. Picture: Getty.

"They go long and we get caught out, it just wasn't good enough. We have to get better. We show in the first three games that we're a good footballing team but you can't give the opposition that time and space.

"We just have to make sure we are on from the start, I think that's the easiest thing to do. We have to put the opposition on the back foot straight away, don't let them do it to you."

Signs were ominous early for the Roar, who relied on the heroics of goalkeeper Jamie Young in just the sixth minute to repel the Glory.

The reigning A-League keeper of the year produced a memorable double save in the space of a few seconds to twice deny Keogh, who seemed certain with both of his headers.

However it took only another nine minutes for the Glory to grab the lead.

Eric Bautheac got in a spot of bother. Picture: AAP.

This time Keogh got the better of Young, with the Irish striker profiting from some brilliant work on the left by Chris Ikonomidis, who got the better of Roar pair Thomas Kristensen and Jacob Pepper before feeding his grateful captain, who did the rest at the near post.

Keogh also played a part in the Glory's second goal.

He stood up Pepper before unleashing a goal-bound strike that Young did well to save.

However O'Toole's attempt to clear the loose ball ended up in his own net, much to the frustration of Young.

The Roar tried to haul themselves back into the contest, but apart from Taggart's penalty, rarely threatened.

Brisbane's search for their first victory of the season will take them to Mudgee next Saturday when the meet Western Sydney Wanderers.

Thomas Kristensen of the Roar and Chris Ikonomidis of the Glory contest the ball during the round three A-League match. Glory won 2-1. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images

"We should have had six points from the first two games, we know that, so we're not a bad side. It's just that it disappoints me that we started so bad, that's why I'm angry," Aloisi said.

"I've already got thoughts on the Wanderers. We know that it's not going to be an easy game but we need to recover well and make sure that we are ready for that game in Mudgee.

"It's a different place that we're going to but it's going to be the same for them, they have never played there before. We need to go there and put in a performance that's going to get us the three points."