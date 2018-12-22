Pumped-up Phoenix punish Brisbane Roar

Wellington’s Steven Taylor hugs teammate Tom Doyle while Sarpreet Singh and Alex Rufer also celebrate after the Roar’s own goal put the Phoenix ahead. Picture: Getty Images

BRSIBANE Roar's disastrous season has continued at Westpac Stadium on Saturday, with the three-time A-League champion suffering a fourth successive defeat in losing 4-1 to Wellington Phoenix.

Pressure is mounting on beleaguered coach John Aloisi after another ordinary display, with Brisbane showing next to nothing in attack on an embarrassing night for the Queenslanders in Wellington.

In contrast, the ever-improving Phoenix secured a third win on the trot thanks to goals from Roy Krishna, substitute David Williams and Sarpreet Singh, as well as own goal from Roar defender Avraam Papadopoulos.

Brisbane's cause wasn't helped through the suspension of marquee man Eric Bautheac and the late withdrawal of key midfielder Stefan Mauk, who again succumbed to a groin injury.

However, the absence of Bautheac and Mauk was no excuse for a performance largely devoid of any substance in attack and a display again littered with some ordinary defending.

The Roar have conceded eight goals in their past two matches.

And it's not going to get any easier for Brisbane, with heavyweights Sydney FC awaiting them at Jubilee Stadium next Saturday.

The Phoenix were in control from the outset and took a deserved lead in the 35th minute.

Brisbane failed to deal with a long throw from Tom Doyle, with an attempted clearing header from recalled defender Jack Hingert hitting the head of teammate Papadopoulos before the ball looped over poorly positioned goalkeeper Jamie Young and into the net.

Brisbane Roar players celebrate a goal by Henrique (centre) on Saturday.

The Roar offered nothing in attack until first-half stoppage-time when they scored an equaliser against the run of play.

Winger Tobias Mikkelsen laid the ball off to overlapping fullback Jack Hingert, whose low cross found an unmarked Henrique.

The Brazilian-Australian livewire did the rest, with his sweet finish too good for Phoenix goalkeeper Filip Kurto.

Barely deserving to be on level terms such after the poor manner of their first-half performance, the Roar lifted after equalising and should have gone ahead six minutes into the second stanza.

Midfield pair Alex Lopez and Matt McKay combined to set up striker Adam Taggart, who seemed certain to score.

Tobias Mikkelsen of the Roar and Liberato Cacace of the Phoenix compete for the ball. Picture: Getty Images

But the former Perth Glory marksman let himself down with a poor first touch that was pounced on by grateful gloveman Kurto.

The Phoenix soon regained control of the contest, and former Roar prodigy Williams fired the hosts back into the lead in the 75th minute with a sublime strike sizzled into the back of the net.

Worse was to come for the Roar, with Krishna increasing the Phoenix's lead to 3-1 from the penalty spot in the 80th minute after Young fouled Doyle after dropping a corner.

The humiliation was completed in stoppage time when a Singh free-kick went through a Brisbane two-man wall and into the bottom corner of the net.

