Robbie Slater: public deserves real answer on Stajcic axing

THE Matildas under Alen Stajcic's watch have become one of the most popular national teams in the country.

With superstars such as Sam Kerr leading the way, our national women's side have become a powerhouse on the global stage and have a legitimate chance of winning the World Cup in Paris in just five months' time.

So why has he been sacked ahead of one of the most important tournaments we will ever play in? We certainly didn't find out during Saturday's announcement of his immediate and shocking departure, just endless talk of "culture" and "reviews''.

, a member of the national team since 2007, tweeted that she was "shocked'' and "disappointed''.

"We've been preparing meticulously under him over the last 4yrs to have the best crack to win in France and under his guidance we have been the most successful team in Matildas history,'' she noted.

That proves that key players in the playing group were behind him.

Matildas' coach Alen Stajcic has been sacked. Picture: Val Migliaccio

This is a joke, and not a funny one.

Remember, we were four years in to his reign. If the culture was so bad, surely the FFA would have discovered that sooner.

I know one thing: his sacking has nothing to do with his coaching ability or the results.

This is a man who started out coaching elite women's teams as far back as 2002, and is the only Australian-born head coach to win a match at a World Cup.

The Australian public deserves a real answer why such a successful coach has been sacked.

I don't pretend to be an expert on women's football, but I follow the Matildas like any other Aussie football follower.

You don't have to be an insider to see that this is an astonishing decision.

It's unfair for the FFA to hide behind "confidential" reviews - that will only inflame the whispering campaign, and in the process further ruin Stajcic's reputation.

FFA chairman Chris Nikou. Picture: AAP

I question the role of the FFA's head of women's football, Emma Highwood, in all of this.

She needs to come out and explain the situation without the corporate speak.

Worryingly, this highlights the lack of experience and football knowledge in the grand corridors of the FFA.

The new board have only just come in and decided this would be one of their first big decisions.

This is on their watch and it's not a great start.

FFA's new chairman, Chris Nikou, led Saturday's press conference alongside chief executive David Gallop.

My message to Nikou is this: you need learn from the VAR - when it's a clear and obvious error it needs to be reversed.

If there's a smoking gun, tell us.

If not, then put Stajcic back where he belong - leading an inspirational group of women.

