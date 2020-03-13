ALERT LEVEL: Disaster managment team prepares

Livingstone Shire's Local Disaster Management Group has moved to Alert following confirmation of the first Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the region.

LDMG Chairman and LSC Mayor Bill Ludwig has moved to assure residents that the disaster management group has been on the 'front foot' in preparing for this eventuality.

"Last week we started preparing plans for what we knew was the inevitable spread of this disease to Central Queensland," Mayor Ludwig said.

"We have been working closely with Queensland Health and across other community-based agencies to ensure our community is as well-prepared as possible.

"The LDMG will be meeting on Monday to now look at further strategies which can be put in place to help protect the most vulnerable sectors in our community."

"Queensland Health will early next week be setting up a drop-in information centre on the ground floor of The Hub, 'Disaster Coordination Centre', situated in Beaman Park.

"The Queensland Health drop-in centre will also have preliminary screening facilities for those with concerns or possible symptoms.

"Our primary focus over coming weeks will be keeping the community informed and ensuring resources are directed in a coordinated way to keep our community as safe as possible.

"It will be important for everyone to play a role and do their bit to slow the spread of the disease.

"While we cannot avoid the spread of the disease through the community, we can slow-down and lessen its impact by everyone working together in every way possible through following directions and taking advice from agencies like Queensland Health.

"The identified most at risk groups, which include age groups 65 years and older, need to be especially vigilant and may also need additional support from family and friends over coming weeks and months.

"Being well prepared, remaining calm and supporting each other will be our best defence and strength going forward," Mayor Ludwig said.

Further LDMG updates will be issued following Monday's meeting at 10am. In the meantime, people should be heeding the advice being circulated by Queensland Health who are the lead agency in relation to this matter.