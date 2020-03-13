Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
(AAP Image/David Crosling) NO ARCHIVING
(AAP Image/David Crosling) NO ARCHIVING
News

ALERT LEVEL: Disaster managment team prepares

staff writers
13th Mar 2020 12:06 PM | Updated: 12:32 PM

Livingstone Shire's Local Disaster Management Group has moved to Alert following confirmation of the first Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the region.

LDMG Chairman and LSC Mayor Bill Ludwig has moved to assure residents that the disaster management group has been on the 'front foot' in preparing for this eventuality.

"Last week we started preparing plans for what we knew was the inevitable spread of this disease to Central Queensland," Mayor Ludwig said.

"We have been working closely with Queensland Health and across other community-based agencies to ensure our community is as well-prepared as possible.

"The LDMG will be meeting on Monday to now look at further strategies which can be put in place to help protect the most vulnerable sectors in our community."

"Queensland Health will early next week be setting up a drop-in information centre on the ground floor of The Hub, 'Disaster Coordination Centre', situated in Beaman Park.

"The Queensland Health drop-in centre will also have preliminary screening facilities for those with concerns or possible symptoms.

"Our primary focus over coming weeks will be keeping the community informed and ensuring resources are directed in a coordinated way to keep our community as safe as possible.

"It will be important for everyone to play a role and do their bit to slow the spread of the disease.

"While we cannot avoid the spread of the disease through the community, we can slow-down and lessen its impact by everyone working together in every way possible through following directions and taking advice from agencies like Queensland Health.

"The identified most at risk groups, which include age groups 65 years and older, need to be especially vigilant and may also need additional support from family and friends over coming weeks and months.

"Being well prepared, remaining calm and supporting each other will be our best defence and strength going forward," Mayor Ludwig said.

Further LDMG updates will be issued following Monday's meeting at 10am. In the meantime, people should be heeding the advice being circulated by Queensland Health who are the lead agency in relation to this matter.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus livingstone shire council queensland health service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ publican takes coronavirus blow

        premium_icon CQ publican takes coronavirus blow

        Health An unsuspecting Central Queensland pub is falling victim to the global pandemic.

        Developer keen to start on GKI Resort

        premium_icon Developer keen to start on GKI Resort

        News Altum Properties are one step closer to realising their dream of taking over the...

        Optus apologies following CQ outage

        premium_icon Optus apologies following CQ outage

        News Optus apologises to customers for CQ outages and ensures services are back up and...

        Are these your keys?

        premium_icon Are these your keys?

        News Rockhampton police are calling for community assistance in locating the owner of a...