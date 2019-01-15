Finch ready to explode: Carey

Alex Carey has backed Aaron Finch to snap a devastating form slump as Australia plots the "confidence boosting" revenge against India that emboldens its World Cup defence.

Australia enters a World Cup year without one-day series success since January 2017 against Pakistan.

Six series losses lay in the distance including the Champions Trophy in England and Carey concedes 'it's been a while' without winning.

"It would mean a lot. A series win would be a great result and really big confidence booster," said vice-captain Carey with Australia 1-0 up entering Tuesday's game two in Adelaide.

"We definitely want to win a series against India, bounce back from that Test series. I guess with the World Cup not too far away to have some success in Australia against one of the best white ball sides in the world would mean a lot for our cricket going forward."

Openers David Warner and Travis Head averaged 73 and 67 respectively in Australia's last 50-over conquest against Pakistan but Carey and Finch have been united at the top of the order against India.

Opening partner Alex Carey against India.

Dumped from the Test side after averaging 16 against India, Finch (six) failed in the one-day series opener at the SCG. The left-hander averaged 19 in the one-day series against South Africa last November and has 66 runs from his last seven T20 internationals.

Australian one-day skipper Finch is "going fine" despite his lean run insists keeper-batsman Carey.

"Finchy's a really proud Australian cricketer and wants to bounce back, score big runs for us," said Carey lauding Finch's leadership and 11 ODI tons.

"The work he's doing off the field, he's so close to really nailing a match-winning innings.

"For me to bounce off him in my role as well, he's been amazing off the field more so."

Glenn Maxwell's best batting slot in a side that has struggled to match the 6.25 run rate per over of World Cup favourite England continues to be a bone of contention.

If Maxwell isn't required until the late overs at No.7 then the side is doing well says Carey.

"He has had lots of opportunities in the top order and the other night, having him in the sheds when there is three overs to go means we have done something right through the middle and top order," said Carey of Maxwell.

Jason Behrendorff and Glenn Maxwell celebrate a wicket.

"You could argue the point he could be batting higher but it is pretty exciting to have that power hitting."

Australia, notes Carey, has its tail up in the three match series following the impressive entry of Jason Behrendorff (2/39) and the way Jhye Richardson (4/26) rushed through India in Sydney. Competition for World Cup spots is positive.

"It is a really good opportunity for Behrendorff, Richardson and Peter Siddle who all played really well the other night, it was a great opportunity for me too at the top of the order and Peter Handscomb (73) coming back in," he said.

"If you look across the list, there are so many opportunities for guys to put their hand up and really make a spot their own."

All-rounder Mitch Marsh trained on Monday after recovering from gastritis but is unlikely to be risked in forecast 42 degree temperatures.

Leg spinner Adam Zampa will push for a recall on his home deck possibly at off-spinner Nathan Lyon's expense while Adelaide Strikers tearaway Billy Stanlake craves a start.

Every Test, ODI, T20I, and BBL match live & ad-break free during play. SIGN UP NOW!