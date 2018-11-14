Menu
Alex De Minaur has announced he’ll start his season at the Brisbane International.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

De Minaur back for Brisbane tournament

by Rikki-Lee Arnold
14th Nov 2018 11:25 AM

BREAKOUT Australian tennis star Alex de Minaur has confirmed he will open his 2019 season by returning to the Brisbane International.

The 19-year-old, who was this month named the ATP's Newcomer of the Year, made a name for himself at last year's tournament, when the then wildcard defeated former Brisbane International champion Milos Raonic.

He went on to qualify for the semi-final before he was knocked out by American Ryan Harrison, and is now determined to go one step further in 2019.

The top ranked Australian male, de Minaur will return to Brisbane to build upon his 2018 success, which included reaching two tour level finals and finishing runner-up at the ATP Next Gen Finals.

The world No.31 announced his return via a video message on Twitter.

"I am really looking forward to being back in Brisbane. I have great memories of the tournament because it was the start of a sensational roll throughout 2018," he said.

"The crowd really got behind me and I feel like Brisbane sparked the momentum of an incredible year. I want to come back and go even further this time."

alex de minaur australian open brisbane international tennis
