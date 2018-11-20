Menu
Alex Glenn. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Crime

Broncos star’s appeal after car stolen

by Chris Clarke
20th Nov 2018 10:30 AM

BRONCOS star Alex Glenn has had his car stolen from the Gold Coast.

In posts to Instagram, Glenn and his partner Jemma-Lee Morgan revealed the Mazda BT50 was taken from their home at Burleigh this morning.

"If anyone see's (sic) this car driving around can you please notify police on 000, it was stolen from the front of my house on the Gold Coast and would really appreciate anyone and everyone's help right now," Glenn wrote on his profile.

The car is described as gun metal grey in colour, with the licence plate 480 XXW.

alex glenn brisbane broncos car theft gold coast

